Pair appear in court to face burglary charge

Two people have appeared in court on burglary and vehicle theft.

Carey Revill, aged 44, and Zack Worsfold, aged 25, both of Whitefield Road, Bristol, have jointly been charged with burglary and theft of motor vehicle.

The charges relate to an incident which happened on Tuesday 24 June in which car keys were stolen from a property in Forest Road, Bristol.

Worsfold appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 25 June and Revill appeared at the same court the following day on Thursday 26 June.

They have both been released on court bail and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 30 July.