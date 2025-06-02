Police urge caution on two wheels as fatalities rise – June campaign focuses on safety and enforcement

We’re joining forces across the country in supporting the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s (NPCC) 2-Wheel Operation, running from 2–15 June, aimed at reducing the number of motorcyclists, cyclists and e-scooter users killed or seriously injured on our roads.

Motorcyclists make up just 1–2 per cent of road users but account for nearly a quarter of fatal and serious injury collisions in the UK. In Avon and Somerset alone, there have been 28 fatal collisions involving powered two-wheel vehicles (ranging from 125cc to over 1000cc) since January 2023 – many of which could have been prevented through safer riding or greater awareness from other road users.

While motorcycles are capable of travelling at the same speeds as cars, riders do not benefit from the same level of physical protection in the event of a collision – making even minor misjudgements potentially fatal.

Throughout June, officers from the Roads Policing Unit, Neighbourhood Policing Teams, and Road Safety Enforcement Team will be carrying out proactive engagement and enforcement activity. This includes:

Patrols of high-risk routes and rural roads

Use of drones and speed detection technology

Proactive stops and advice for two-wheel users on riding behaviour and protective gear

Referrals to Rider Improvement or Driver Education Courses where appropriate

Engagement at public events across the region

Inspector Matt Boiles said: “Motorcyclists and cyclists are some of the most vulnerable users of our roads. Sadly, many of the collisions we attend are preventable – whether due to risky overtakes, excessive speed, intoxication, or drivers simply failing to look properly. “This campaign is about engaging with riders, promoting safer habits, and reminding all motorists of their shared responsibility in preventing harm.” We’re also encouraging bikers to sign up for Raise Your Ride – a course led by police-trained advanced riders, designed to build skills and confidence in a real-world riding environment. “The scheme is delivered in partnership with Somerset Road Safety and aims to equip riders with advanced techniques proven to reduce risk. In the coming months, courses are planned in Bristol, Taunton and Cheddar.”

Motorists are also being reminded to take simple steps to help protect two-wheel users:

Leave at least 1.5m space when overtaking cyclists or motorbikes

Double-check mirrors and blind spots, especially before turning or pulling out

Use the ‘Dutch Reach’ method when opening your car door to avoid “dooring” incidents

Expect to see more bikes on the road as weather improves – anticipate their presence

For more information about Raise Your Ride courses, visit Raise Your Ride.