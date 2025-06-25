Prolific Bristol shoplifter sentenced

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed for 14 weeks and handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order after pleading guilty to nine counts of theft.

Glenn Isham, 47, of no fixed address, stole thousands of pounds worth of creatine and protein powder from shops in Bristol city centre in March and April.

He was sentenced at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 18 June.

The Criminal Behaviour Order includes conditions banning him from two shops. Should he enter either he can be arrested and brought back before the courts.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Sean Underwood said: “Isham is a repeat offender whose crimes have cost businesses in the city thousands of pounds. “The decision to issue him with a Criminal Behaviour Order reflects the substantial impact his offending has been having. “This sentence protects these businesses from his crimes and means that any future breach could lead to a significant prison sentence.”

If a crime is ongoing, always report it by calling 999. For anything else, call 101 or visit https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/