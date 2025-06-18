Renewed appeal after A370 collision

We continue to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious injury collision on the A370 Main Road at Cleeve.

Emergency services were called just after 5.30pm on Tuesday 17 June to a collision involving a blue Suzuki SV 650 motorbike and a blue Ford Fiesta.

The rider of the motorbike, a woman in her late teens, went to hospital where she remains with serious injuries. Her next of kin were informed overnight.

The driver of the car, a man in his twenties, went to hospital as a precaution. His family are also aware.

The road between Meetinghouse Lane and Cleeve Garden Centre reopened by 1.30am on Wednesday 18 June, following specialist collision investigation and recovery of the vehicles.

If you saw what happened or have any dashcam or other footage of the collision or the moments beforehand, we’d like to hear from you.