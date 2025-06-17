Serious injury collision appeal, Cleeve

We’re at the scene of a serious injury collision which has closed the A370 Main Road at Cleeve.

Emergency services were called just after 5.30pm today, Tuesday 17 June, after the collision involving a motorbike and a car.

The rider of the motorbike has gone to hospital with serious injuries. Officers have not yet been able to trace their next of kin.

The driver of the car has gone to hospital as a precaution, and their family have been informed.

Officers expect the road to remain closed between Meetinghouse Lane and Cleeve Garden Centre for some time to allow for specialist collision investigation and pending recovery of the vehicles. Please avoid the area.

If you saw what happened or have any dashcam or other footage which could help the investigation, we’d like to hear from you.