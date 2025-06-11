Serious injury collision appeal – Wickwar

Officers investigating after the rider of an electric bike suffered serious injuries are keen to trace anyone who travelled along the B4060 Station Road in Wickwar at the time.

The collision happened at about 7.10am on Monday 9 June near George Osmond Archfield Nurseries and the railway overbridge, as the rider was travelling towards Wickwar.

Members of the public came across the rider and gave first aid before emergency services attended.

We have yet to trace any witnesses to the collision and it’s unclear whether any other vehicles were involved.

The rider, a man in his late teens, remains in hospital for treatment to potentially life-threatening injuries. His family are aware.

Initial CCTV enquiries have established several cars passed the scene at around the relevant time and officers hope they may have dashcam footage or information which could help the investigation.

These vehicles include a white Jaguar F PACE, a white Nissan Leaf, a grey Nissan Juke and a white Ford Kuga.