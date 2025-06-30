Statement from the family of Louisa Dunne
The following statement has been released by Mary Dainton, the granddaughter of Louisa Dunne (pictured above).
It follows the conviction of a 92-year-old man for the rape and murder of Louisa, 58 years after the offences occurred. A clip from an interview Mary has given to the media is also below.
Mary said: “The death of my grandmother, Louisa Dunne, has had a far-reaching impact throughout my family.
“I was just 20 years old when my grandmother died and I’m now almost the same age as she was when she was killed.
“I only have one memory of meeting my grandmother due to family circumstances. I was 14 at the time and visited her in hospital.
“My mother told me that Louisa’s house in Britannia Road was a place of social and political activity.
“My grandfather, Edwin Parker, was a member of the early Labour Party and he loved my grandmother dearly. Sadly, he died in 1945 and the social and political elements of my grandmother’s life went with him (photo of Louisa and Edwin below).
“Louisa’s brutal death had a big impact on my mother and her wider family. I don’t think my mother ever recovered from it. The anxiety clouded the rest of her life.
“When people found out about the murder, including friends, they withdrew – there is a stigma attached to rape and murder in my experience, so I have rarely talked to anyone about this until now.
“Since Ryland Headley was charged, I’ve struggled emotionally in ways I did not anticipate and it falls to me to speak for people who are no longer here.
“It saddens me deeply that all the people who knew and loved Louisa are not here to see that justice is being done.”