Statement from the family of Louisa Dunne

The following statement has been released by Mary Dainton, the granddaughter of Louisa Dunne (pictured above).

It follows the conviction of a 92-year-old man for the rape and murder of Louisa, 58 years after the offences occurred. A clip from an interview Mary has given to the media is also below.

Mary said: “The death of my grandmother, Louisa Dunne, has had a far-reaching impact throughout my family. “I was just 20 years old when my grandmother died and I’m now almost the same age as she was when she was killed. “I only have one memory of meeting my grandmother due to family circumstances. I was 14 at the time and visited her in hospital. “My mother told me that Louisa’s house in Britannia Road was a place of social and political activity. “My grandfather, Edwin Parker, was a member of the early Labour Party and he loved my grandmother dearly. Sadly, he died in 1945 and the social and political elements of my grandmother’s life went with him (photo of Louisa and Edwin below).