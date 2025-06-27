Stolen moped recovered in Withywood

A teenager has been arrested after neighbourhood officers located a stolen moped while on proactive patrols in the Withywood area of Bristol.

The moped, which was spotted on Friday 20 June, had been reported stolen after a burglary the previous night in Stoke Bishop.

The 17-year-old was arrested in Queens Road on suspicion of burglary. He has since been released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

The moped has been returned to its owner.