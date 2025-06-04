Three arrested following serious assault in Bath

An investigation is underway and three men are in police custody after an injured man was found in woodland off The Weal, Weston, Bath.

Police were alerted just after 3am today (Wednesday 4 June) after a caller heard someone shouting in pain.

The officers attended and soon found a man in a tent in the woods. He had significant head injuries. He went to hospital for treatment to injuries not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Three men in their thirties have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. All four are believed to be known to one another.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as further enquiries, including forensic examinations, are carried out.

We’re in the early stages of our enquiries. If you have any information, including CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help, please call us.