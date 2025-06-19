Three charged after investigation into supply of Class A drugs in Bristol

Three people have been charged following an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in south Bristol.

Neighbourhood policing teams seized a quantity of drugs including crack cocaine, as well as weapons and cash at an address in Totterdown.

Andrew Williams, 19, of Totterdown, has been charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis and the supply of Class A drugs and was remanded to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court until today (19 June).

Dennis Williams, 21, from Bishopsworth, has been charged with the possession of cannabis and a bladed article and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He was also remanded to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court until today.

A 17-year-old, from Avonmouth, was charged with a weapons offence and bailed until he appears at Bristol Youth Court on Monday 16 July. He cannot be legally identified because he is a juvenile.