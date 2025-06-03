Three people arrested following incident in Lockleaze

Three people have been arrested following an altercation in Bristol yesterday evening (Monday 2 June).

Officers were called to Gainsborough Square, in Lockleaze, at around 7.20pm following a report of a disorder.

Upon arrival, officers established there had been an altercation between two women and a man, in which one woman sustained a small cut to the face.

She was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for the injury which is not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

Neighbourhood policing Det Ch Insp Keith Smith said: “We understand incidents of this nature can be concerning for the local community but we would like to reassure them we are conducting an in-depth investigation into what happened.

“Three people have been arrested and all remain in police custody. One woman, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Two other people, a man and woman both aged 35, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

“Our neighbourhood officers will be conducting high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days and I urge and concerned residents to approach our officers with any questions they may have.

“Officers will also be conducting house-to-house enquiries and a CCTV trawl in Gainsborough Square and the nearby Constable Road.

“We urge members of the public who witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam, doorbell, mobile or CCTV footage, to get in touch via 101 and quote reference 5225153745.”

​