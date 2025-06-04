Top police tips on burglary prevention in North Somerset this summer

People living across North Somerset are being urged to keep their properties secure against the threat of burglary this summer.

With warmer temperatures on the way (hopefully!), householders are urged to take simple steps to protect themselves and their belongings from opportunist thieves. Did you know that in around one in four burglaries, offenders do not have to use force and simply break in through an open door and window?

Incidents of attempted burglary were reported in the Yatton area overnight on May 29-30 and as a result, we are issuing some advice on how people can keep their homes secure.

Officers in the area want to reassure residents that such incidents are rare but also remind them to report any suspicious incidents, people or vehicles.

Here are our tops tips

Lock doors and windows when you go out, even if popping next door or into the garden.

Consider fitting CCTV cameras as footage can help officers identify people or vehicles of interest

Make sure the doors and frames are strong and are in good condition.

Fit a security light to front and rear of your home.

Keep keys in a lock cupboard or cabinet or take them to bed with you at night. Keeping keys safe stops an opportunist burglar having instant access to a car during a break-in.

Never leave a spare key in a convenient hiding place, such as under a doormat or plant pot, because a thief is likely to look here first.

For more advice, visit Protecting your home and property | Avon and Somerset Police.