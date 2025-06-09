Two arrested for drug offences in Bristol

Two men were arrested by neighbourhood officers in Redcliffe on Saturday (7 June) after they were found carrying a number of drugs wraps.

During their patrols, the officers spotted a vehicle being driven suspiciously. It was then stopped in Ship Lane and during a search class A drugs were found.

The two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug. They have since been released under investigation while the investigation continues.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Ben Spence said: “We know the impact drugs have on our communities, especially their most vulnerable members and we are working hard to identify those responsible for their supply. “We would urge anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour in their area to report it to us so we can take action. We are always grateful for any information we receive.”

Details of how to report suspected drug-dealing can be found through this link: www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/drug-dealing-and-use