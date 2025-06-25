Two women convicted of shoplifting in Bath

Two prolific shoplifters have been convicted of multiple counts of theft relating to incidents in Bath.

Caroline Beaverstock and Samantha Selway, both 35, were arrested and charged by neighbourhood officers as part of ongoing efforts to tackle shop thefts in the city.

The women both pleaded guilty when they appeared before magistrates in Bath.

Caroline Beaverstock

Beaverstock, of Combe Park, admitted 30 counts of theft from a shop following incidents which took place between April and June.

She pleaded guilty at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 24 June where she was given a 12-month conditional discharge and a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

The order bans her from entering several shops across the city and should this be breached, she will be brought back before the court.

Samantha Selway

Samantha Selway, of Loxton Road, was charged with four counts of theft from a shop in connection with incidents earlier this month. She was also charged with one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

She appeared before the same court on Wednesday 18 June and was bailed for sentencing next month.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Tom Allwood-Coppin said: “We know the significant harm shoplifting causes to our businesses and we are committed to tackling these issues as these two cases show. “Not only is there a financial impact on these businesses, but there’s also a wider impact on the whole community and we fully recognise that. “We would always encourage any member of the public or business to report these incidents to us so we can take action.”

If a crime is ongoing, always call 999. For anything else, you can either call 101 or report it online through this link: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/