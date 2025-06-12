Witness and dashcam appeal after serious collision near Chard

We are appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses after a serious crash involving two cars near Chard left one person with life-threatening injuries.

A grey Seat travelling from Corfe towards Yarcombe on the B3170 collided with a blue Seat at the junction with Royston Road, Otterford, at around 7.20pm on Wednesday 11 June.

We received a call from the ambulance service about the collision and on arrival of the emergency services, it was established there were four casualties with one suffering a life-threatening head injury. He was taken to hospital and his next of kin are aware.

The other three people received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. The road reopened shortly after 5am.

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody who may have dashcam footage of the incident or of the vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision to contact us.