Witness appeal after fatal single-vehicle collision near Yeovil

A man has sadly died in hospital after being involved in a single-car collision near Yeovil on Wednesday 11 June.

We received a report that a white Fiat Panda, which was being driven along Sutton Hill in Closworth, towards the A37 junction, had left the carriageway at approximately 10.35am.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man, who was in his 90s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a few hours later. He was the sole occupant of the car.

His family have been updated and are being supported by a specially-trained officer. Our thoughts are with them at this hugely upsetting time.

We wish to hear from any witnesses, or motorists that may have dashcam footage showing the Fiat Panda before the collision, and would ask them to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5225162393.