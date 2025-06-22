Witness appeal after man assaulted in Chard

We are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered facial injuries during an assault in Chard.

A man is reported to have punched the victim, who is in his mid-70s, in the back of the head in an alleyway between Poundstretchers and Coral.

The victim fell to the floor and suffered significant injuries to his hand, bruising to his arms, elbow and eye, and a cut eyebrow, which required medical treatment.

The incident is reported to have happened in the alleyway towards Essex Close car park at around 4pm on Monday 28 April.

The offender has been described as a white man, approximately in his late-20s, with short brown hair and short facial hair.

We would particularly like to speak to a young, unknown male who was on a bicycle travelling through the alleyway at the time of the offence who may have witnessed the incident.

Anybody who has any information on the incident, or if you were the young male in the area at the time of the offence, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 5225118842, or complete our online appeals form.