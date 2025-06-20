Witness appeal after Yeovil burglaries

We’re appealing for witnesses after two burglaries in Yeovil in the early hours of this morning (20 June).

Both incidents, which took place between 3am and 4.45am in Summerleaze Park and Ilchester Road, saw entry forced to two homes before car keys were stolen.

A grey 2017 Audi S3 was subsequently stolen from one of the homes and efforts to locate the vehicle are ongoing.

A man involved was described as white, aged in his early 20s and as wearing a light-coloured hoodie, light-coloured tracksuit bottoms, black gloves, dark glasses and black shoes with a white sole at the time.

An investigation is underway with forensic enquiries completed earlier today.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage in the area and are urging any witnesses or anyone with any doorbell or CCTV footage which could help, to come forward.

If you have any information, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225171966.