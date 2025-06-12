Witness appeal to large group of youths causing criminal damage in Taunton

We are appealing for information and potential witnesses after a group of youths has been reported for causing criminal damage in Taunton.

A group of between 10 and 20 people aged between 12 and 17 are suspected of causing criminal damage to vehicles in Saint Augustine Street, off the A3038 Priory Bridge Road, between around 12.55am and 1.10am on Thursday 22 May.

A golf club was reported to have also been thrown causing damage to a window of a business and bottles were also allegedly taken from peoples’ recycling bins before being smashed on the road.

Concrete blocks were also reported to have been thrown, with one reportedly being used to smash a car windscreen during the incident.

The people involved are described as youths wearing dark clothing. Some were also wearing hoods and shorts during the incident.

The description of the suspect we have been given is a white male, in their early to mid-teens, who was wearing a black coat, a black top, and black shorts.

Neighbourhood officers have increased patrols in the area which will continue while the investigation takes place.

CCTV inquiries are being carried out and anybody with information about the incident or who may have been involved is asked to call 101.