Witnesses sought after car window smashed in Bridgwater

We are appealing for witnesses and footage in relation to an incident which left a driver injured in Bridgwater.

A man was reported to have left the front passenger seat of a car before punching and smashing the driver’s side window of another vehicle on The Broadway, at around 9pm on Thursday 22 May.

The victim, a man in his early 60s, suffered a cut to his neck from the broken glass but did not require hospital treatment. The suspect is believed to be aged in their 30s or 40s and was in a car described as silver or grey.

Officers are appealing to the public for help in identifying the suspect and any potential witnesses or those with dashcam or CCTV footage are urged to come forward.

Please call us on 101 quoting reference number 5225143505 or complete the online form below.