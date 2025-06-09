Witnesses sought after man and woman assaulted

Shortly after midnight today (9 June) we received a report that two people had been assaulted in Lansdown Road in Easton, Bristol.

The victims, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s, were attacked by two men who repeatedly punched and kicked them before they left the area in a silver Ford Puma car. The car was later found nearby and seized.

Officers attended, alongside the ambulance service, and were at the scene within less than five minutes of the call being made.

Both victims were taken to hospital for injuries that are neither believed to be life-threatening nor life-changing.

Officers have spoken to people living in the area and checked CCTV footage while crime scene investigators attended this morning. A cordon was in place until midday but has since been removed.

Work to identify the two men is ongoing. One of the men was wearing a brown jacket and jeans and the other was described as being bald and wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone with any information that could help our investigation should call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225159734.