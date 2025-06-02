Witnesses sought after woman sexually assaulted in Easton

Detectives investigating an incident in the Easton area of Bristol in which a woman was sexually assaulted are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A man is due in court later this month having been charged in connection with the incident which took place shortly before 7pm on Sunday 27 April.

Officers were flagged down by a member of the public reporting the incident in Claremont Street, near the junction of Easton Way and Stapleton Road.

Officers found the victim unresponsive and the ambulance service was called. She was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any other information to come forward. If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225117880.