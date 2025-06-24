Witnesses sought following collision in Chipping Sodbury
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle collision in Chipping Sodbury.
Sometime between 11.20-11.40pm on Friday 6 June, a grey VW Polo was travelling from Chipping Sodbury to Pucklechurch along Sodbury Lane when it left the road and collided into a ditch.
The four passengers sustained significant injuries, but none are believed to be life-threatening.
We are asking anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it, to get in touch. We are also keen to hear from anyone with any dashcam or doorbell footage.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225158221, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.