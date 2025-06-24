Witnesses sought following collision in Chipping Sodbury

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle collision in Chipping Sodbury.

Sometime between 11.20-11.40pm on Friday 6 June, a grey VW Polo was travelling from Chipping Sodbury to Pucklechurch along Sodbury Lane when it left the road and collided into a ditch.

The four passengers sustained significant injuries, but none are believed to be life-threatening.

We are asking anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it, to get in touch. We are also keen to hear from anyone with any dashcam or doorbell footage.