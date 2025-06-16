Witnesses sought on six-month anniversary of attempted robbery

Officers are appealing for witnesses this week as it marks six months since an attempted robbery in Wells.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and has been released on conditional bail following the incident in which a man in his 40s sustained a cut to his neck.

On 15 December, the victim had been in Wells city centre when he was approached by a man between High Street and the Union Street Car Park where he was threatened to hand over money.

When the victim walked away towards the King’s Head Pub, the suspect assaulted the victim with a bladed article.

He sustained a small superficial cut below his left ear which did not require hospital treatment.

The officer in the case, DC Dominika Niepsuj, said: “We understand incidents of this nature can cause concern within the community. We want to reassure residents that this matter is being thoroughly investigated by our Investigations department, and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure justice is served.

“We have conducted a number of enquiries including seeking CCTV, carrying out visits with local businesses and home owners in the area and gathering forensic evidence. It is through these enquiries that we have been able to identify a potential suspect and make an arrest. They have been released on bail and remain under investigation.

“We are now at a stage when we hope to seek help from the public. We often find anniversaries or landmark dates are a good point to appeal for witnesses and additional footage as it jogs people’s memories.

“If you were in the Wells High Street area between 3.30-4pm on Sunday 15 December and recall the incident, or have any relevant footage from the local area and have yet to speak with police, please get in touch.”