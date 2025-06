A woman has been charged with carrying out burglaries in south Somerset over the weekend.

Bianca Rocha is accused of committing burglaries at two properties in Winsham on Saturday 7 June. The 31-year-old, from Chard, was arrested the same day.

She was subsequently charged with two counts of burglary and one count of assaulting an emergency worker.

Rocha was remanded in custody to appear before Yeovil Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 9 June).