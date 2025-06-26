Yeovil man charged with fraud offences

A 32-year-old man has appeared in court to face fraud offences.

Ben Millin, of Roping Road, Yeovil, was charged on Saturday 21 June with four counts of fraud by false representation.

The charges relate to a number of incidents in which credit accounts were allegedly created between 2021 and 2024.

Millin appeared in court on Saturday and has now been remanded into custody to appear at Taunton Crown Court, currently sitting at North Somerset Courthouse, on Friday 18 July.