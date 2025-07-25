Appeal after girl, 5, seriously injured in electric motorcycle collision

We are issuing an appeal for witnesses after a five-year-old girl suffered potentially life-changing injuries during a fail-to-stop collision with an electric motorcycle in Weston-super-Mare.

The girl was on a pavement outside her home when the rider of an electric-blue and black Surron or Talaria-style electric motorbike was reported to have collided with her before leaving the scene on Brompton Road at around 7.50pm yesterday (Thursday 24 July).

The girl is currently being treated for her injuries in hospital and CCTV enquiries are being carried out.

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the rider of the electric motorcycle who is described as a white male, around 17 to 18 years old, who was wearing black clothes, a hooded top, and a balaclava. The rider’s jacket had a distinctive motif printed or embroidered across the rear of the shoulders.

The electric motorcycle is a distinctive Surron or Talaria style, electric blue in colour with black accents. The front forks appear to be wrapped in white or reflective striping.

We are now seeking the identity of the rider and the location of the electric motorcycle.

We are also appealing to any potential witnesses to come forward, and anybody who may have CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell footage of the incident, or of the moments leading up to it, to contact us on 101.