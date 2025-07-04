Appeal after man hospitalised in assault

Two men remain in police custody following a serious assault in Claverham.

A man in his forties went to hospital where he remains for treatment to injuries described as potentially life-changing but thankfully not life-threatening.

We were called at about 4.40pm on Thursday 3 July to the High Street and found the injured man.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of offences including assault, affray, possessing an offensive weapon and attempted murder.

A second man, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Nearby roads were closed for forensic examination and reopened by 10.30pm.

Neighbourhood Inspector Matthew Hawkins said: “This sort of incident is out of the ordinary for Claverham. While we don’t believe there is any wider risk to the public, people will see an increased presence in the area as further enquiries are carried out today, Friday 4 July. “If you have any concerns do please speak to officers or contact the neighbourhood team – our details are on our website.”

We’d like to hear from anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage which could help our investigation.