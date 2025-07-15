Appeal following attempted theft in Coleford

We are appealing for CCTV footage after two would-be thieves were interrupted in the act.

At around 1.20am on Friday 20 June, a witness saw two people pushing a moped along Highbury Street, in Coleford.

Upon seeing the witness, the two suspects dropped the grey Suzuki moped and ran off. The bike is thought to have been stolen from a nearby address.

The two people are thought to be teenagers, both white and wearing dark clothing.

Officers have already conducted initial CCTV and house-to-house enquiries but are asking for anyone who has doorbell, dashcam or other relevant footage, and who have not yet spoken with officers, to get in touch by calling us.