Appeal following attempted theft in Coleford
We are appealing for CCTV footage after two would-be thieves were interrupted in the act.
At around 1.20am on Friday 20 June, a witness saw two people pushing a moped along Highbury Street, in Coleford.
Upon seeing the witness, the two suspects dropped the grey Suzuki moped and ran off. The bike is thought to have been stolen from a nearby address.
The two people are thought to be teenagers, both white and wearing dark clothing.
Officers have already conducted initial CCTV and house-to-house enquiries but are asking for anyone who has doorbell, dashcam or other relevant footage, and who have not yet spoken with officers, to get in touch by calling us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225171938, or complete our online appeals form.