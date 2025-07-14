Appeal for CCTV after Bristol tyre-slashing incident

We are appealing for residents to check CCTV and doorbell camera footage after a spate of tyre-slashing incidents in Bristol.

In the early hours of Sunday 6 July an unidentified suspect has deliberately punctured tyres on at least 10 vehicles in the Fishponds area with no apparent link between victims.

Roads affected include Everest Road, Frome Terrace and River View and officers are also appealing for other potential victims to come forward.

Reports suggest the tyre-slashing incidents started at around 2.30am and were carried out by a lone male in his late teens or early 20s. House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out.

PC Sophie Fraser, officer in the case, said: “This mindless vandalism has had an impact on victims, who now face expensive bills to replace the damaged tyres, and we will be increasing patrols in the area.

“We would ask people to come forward and make reports if they have become a victim and we are also asking residents to check CCTV and doorbell camera footage for any potential evidence.

“We want to remind people of the importance of doorbell cameras, which are not only effective in gathering evidence but can also serve as a deterrent to criminals.”

Anybody who can assist with police enquiries are asked to call 101.