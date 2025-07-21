Appeal for witnesses after altercation at Blaise Castle

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the man in this CCTV image who we would like to speak to regarding an altercation on the grounds of Blaise Castle in Bristol.

Officers received a report of an incident involving a man and a young woman at around 7pm on Thursday 24 April.

A young woman was with friends listening to music on a speaker when she was approached by a man in the area, and a verbal argument and physical altercation ensued. Nobody suffered any serious injuries.

The man officers would like to identify has been described as bald, white, with slight grey stubble, a black sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and black trainers. He was walking a dog at the time of the incident.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out, but we are now appealing for anybody who knows the man, or who may have information on the incident, to contact us.