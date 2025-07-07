Appeal for witnesses following serious collision in Somerset

We are appealing for the witnesses and anyone with footage to come forward following a collision in Somerset.

Officers are investigating a collision between a red Nissan Micra and a motorcycle in Wick Road, Lympsham, at around 3.40pm on Wednesday 18 June.

The driver and passenger of the Micra left the scene on foot before officers arrived.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since been discharged from hospital to recover at home.

The driver is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with light brown hair. He was wearing grey joggers and a dark grey top.

The passenger is described as a white male wearing a white T-shirt.

If you were in the area and witnessed the incident, or have dashcam, doorbell, CCTV, or mobile phone footage, please call us.