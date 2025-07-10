Appeal to find owner of suspected stolen motorbike

A motorcycle has been recovered by officers in South Gloucestershire who want to return it to their legal owner.

We are sharing an image of the white, off-road style Husqvarna motorbike, which was believed to have been stolen from the South Gloucestershire area, in the hope its owner comes forward to claim it.

The bike is said to have a distinctive rear wheel and an aftermarket seat.

Anybody who has information on the suspected theft of the motorbike or who may be owner, is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 5225185642.