Appeal to identify man after reported attacks on seagulls in Bath

We are appealing for help to identify the man in this CCTV image who we would like to speak to in connection with reported attacks on seagulls in Bath city centre.

A man was reported for attacking and killing baby seagulls with an umbrella on the roof of the Corridor shopping centre at around 4.50pm on Tuesday 15 July.

We would like to speak to a man who is described as black, middle aged, of slim build, and who was wearing a checked shirt and carrying a blue bag at the time of the incident.

If anybody has any information about the incident, or who may know who this man is, is asked to contact us.