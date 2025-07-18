Arrest after woman assaulted and followed in Bridgwater

A man has been arrested after a woman pushing a pram was reported to have been sexually assaulted and followed in Bridgwater.

We are now appealing for witnesses to the incident after a man also reportedly tried to engage in an unwanted conversation and asked her to go with him and the woman crossed the road.

The woman became distressed when he reportedly followed her, and she sought help from a couple to stop his advances at around 11.40am on Northgate on Sunday 6 July. A man was arrested by officers attending the incident at around 11.55am.

We would also like to hear from the couple the woman approached during the incident who could hold information which could assist our enquiries.

The man is described as a white male who was wearing a black T-shirt with reflective strips, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

A man, 37, from Kingston-Upon-Hull, in East Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and has been released under investigation.

Sgt Nicola Brown said: “We remain in close contact with the victim, ensuring she receives all necessary support. Our investigation continues with further CCTV enquiries in the area. “At this time, we are not aware of any similar incidents, and reassurance patrols were promptly carried out following the report. “We are aware there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident and would ask anybody who witnessed the incident or has any relevant information which could assist our enquiries to come forward.”

Anybody in the area who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call us on 101.