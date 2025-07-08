Arrest made after suspected arson attack on former Fishponds pub

An arrest has been made as part of our ongoing investigation into a fire at a disused pub in Fishponds, Bristol.

We were called to the former Farriers Arms site, in Fishponds Road, at about 7.45pm on Friday 20 June by Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire investigation work determined the cause of the blaze was believed to be deliberate.

Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses, were subsequently carried out.

A 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of arson on Thursday 3 July and questioned by officers. He has since been released under investigation.

Acting Inspector Luke Keenan, of the Bristol East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we continue to ask for anyone with information to come forward. “There have been several other fires in the surrounding areas in recent times and we are keeping an open mind as to whether any of these incidents are linked. “We attended a productive community meeting at the end of June and it proved to be a really useful opportunity for us to explain the work we are carrying out, particularly in terms of high-visibility patrols. “But it was also really important we listened to the concerns raised around antisocial behaviour and we are committed to working with the community to reduce these incidents. “We hope the news of last week’s arrest reassures people in east Bristol that our investigation into the pub fire is progressing.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, is asked to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5225173009.