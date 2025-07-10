Bristol woman charged with possession of knife to appear in court

A woman has been charged with possession of a knife after a proactive stop and search was carried out in Bristol.

Officers recovered a curved, 20cm knife from a 42-year-old who was stopped in Newquay Road, Knowle West, on Thursday 3 July.

Officers for the Bristol neighbourhood beat team carried out the stop and search in an area residents remain concerned about knife crime.

Clair Jest, 42, from Hazelbury Road, Bristol, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday 4 August.