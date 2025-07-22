Burglar jailed after throwing paint over house and threatening homeowner

A 21-year-old man who threatened a homeowner with a knife after he interrupted his crime has been jailed.

Adam Parsons, of Cornhill in Wellington, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, being in possession of a bladed article and criminal damage and was sentenced at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 14 July to just over eight months in prison.

The court heard how, on Saturday 28 June, Parsons had broken into two gardens in the Oakfield Park and Wellesley Park areas. At one property, he broke into a shed and stole tools and gardening equipment.

At the second property, Parsons threw paint over the house and car and woke the homeowner, who called police at around 5am.

When the victim disturbed Parsons from trying to take his belongings, Parsons held up a knife and made threats before running off.

Officers attended the scene within 15 minutes and found the stolen items abandoned nearby, however he had escaped through neighbouring gardens.

The court heard how information from the community helped officers identify Parsons as the offender. They were then able to place him at the scenes through his electronic monitoring (EMS) tag.