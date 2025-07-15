CCTV appeal after incident of criminal damage in Taunton

We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage in Taunton.

A window of a commercial business in High Street was reported to have been smashed between 6pm on Saturday 17 May and 8.30am on Monday 19 May.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who was seen in High Street at around 6.15am on May 19.

Anybody who was in the area at the time with information on the reported incident or who may recognise the man, are asked to call 101.