CCTV appeal after man, 70, assaulted in Bath

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the man in this CCTV image in connection with an assault in Bath.

The victim, a man in his early 70s, was walking along Argyle Street, in the direction of Pulteney Bridge, when he became involved in a verbal altercation with a man at around 11.40am on Tuesday 1 July.

The man was then reported to have run at the victim from behind, pushing him to the floor, causing him to break his femur which has been operated on. He has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

The man officers would like to speak to is described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, with short hair and stubble, who was wearing a grey T-shirt, dark shorts, black shoes, and a dark coloured backpack. We have spoken to witnesses and have conducted CCTV enquiries.

We are now appealing for more potential witnesses to come forward, including those who may have mobile phone, dashcam or CCTV image of the incident, or the moments leading up to it, to contact us.