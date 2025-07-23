CCTV appeal after man and woman assaulted in Easton

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the two men in this CCTV image who we would like to speak to in relation to an assault in Easton.

A man, in his early 30s, and a woman, in her early 50s, were assaulted in Lansdown Road just after midnight on Monday 9 June.

The first man we would like to speak to is described as white, with dark hair and a dark beard, of medium build, who was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. The second man is also described as white and bald who was wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, but they have since been discharged to continue their recovery at home.

Officers are so far grateful for the support with their enquiries from the community and house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries have been carried out.

We are now appealing for anybody who recognises the two men, or who may know who they are, to contact us.