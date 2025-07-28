CCTV appeal after man assaulted on bus in Bristol

We are appealing to the public for help in identifying the two people pictured after a man was assaulted on a bus in Bristol.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was reported to have been attacked and punched repeatedly while he was on the floor of the vehicle on Muller Road at around 11.45pm on Monday 23 June.

We would like to speak to the two people pictured in the CCTV images who may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The first person has been described as a white man in a wheelchair who was wearing a grey and white hooded top, black trousers, and white trainers, while the second is described as a white woman, with long blonde hair, who was wearing a cream jacket, grey leggings, black pool slides with white socks, and she had a blue handbag.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out and we believe this to be an isolated incident.

Any witnesses, those with information on the incident or anybody who recognises the people pictured, are asked to contact us on 101.