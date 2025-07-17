CCTV appeal after man suffers broken jaw in Taunton assault

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the man in this CCTV image who we would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Taunton.

A 37-year-old man was approached by a group before he was punched in the face causing him to suffer a broken jaw in North Street at around 2.40am on Friday 14 June.

His jaw was broken in two places, and he was taken to Musgrove Park Hospital for surgery. He has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

Officers would now like to identify a male we believe could assist us with our enquiries who has been described as white, slim, between the ages of 18 and 25, who was wearing a black polo shirt with a white rim around the collar and an emblem on the left side of the chest, blue skinny jeans, red trainers and a cross-body bag.

We are also appealing for help in identifying two other people (below) who were in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident and could hold information which could assist our enquiries.

The man is described as slim, with brown hair, wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black jacket with white and blue trainers, between the ages of 18 and 25. The woman is also believed to be within the same age range, with blonde shoulder length hair wearing black leggings, a dark jacket and white trainers.

CCTV enquiries have been conducted with businesses in the area, and we believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anybody who recognises the people in either image are asked to contact us.