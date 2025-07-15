CCTV appeal in connection with aggravated burglary in Bristol

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the four young men in this CCTV image who we would like to speak to in connection with an aggravated burglary in Bristol.

Four males entered a back garden of an address at Dudley Grove, in Horfield, where it was reported they tried to force entry via a kitchen window.

The incident happened at around 5.25am on Wednesday 18 June.

We are now issuing CCTV and a description of the four men we would like to identify

1) The first is described as a Black male, between the ages of 17 and 25, with black afro hair, who is wearing a black mask, a green and black jacket with a white line on the side, a silver chain, black Nike jogging bottoms, black trainers and a small bag.

2) The second is described as a white male, between the ages of 17 and 25, who is wearing a black hooded top, a black ski mask, black jogging bottoms, and black trainers.

3) The third is described as a Black male, between the ages of 17 and 25, who is wearing a navy blue hooded top, a navy blue gilet, light blue gloves, a small black bag.

4) The fourth is described as a Black male, between the ages of 17 and 25, who is wearing a black mask, a navy blue jacket, a navy blue hooded top, navy blue jogging bottoms, and black gloves

Officers have carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and the investigation continues.

If anybody knows who the men pictured are or who may have information, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at the time of the incident which could assist our enquiries, are asked to call 101.