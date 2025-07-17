Emergency services respond to A396 bus collision

Emergency services are responding to a collision on the A396 Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timbercombe.

Calls came in at about 3pm reporting a bus had left the road near the junction with Ashwell Lane and Steart Lane.

Most of the passengers have been taken off the bus.

Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service are working to free the remaining occupants and South Western Ambulance Service are also on the scene.

We have no confirmed information on the number of casualties or the level of injuries.

Emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for responding to such incidents. We’d please ask people to avoid the area to allow emergency responders to access the scene.

Further updates will follow via X.