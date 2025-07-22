Enhanced police presence in city centre park this summer to safeguard young people 

There will be an enhanced police presence in Bristol’s Castle Park this summer as Avon and Somerset Police, together with partner and support agencies, carry out engagement with young people, alerting them to the risks of criminal and sexual exploitation. During the school holiday period, the park experiences high footfall due to its city centre location. It is also a popular open space where young people can meet up and socialise, making it an opportune time to raise awareness of these issues.

In an extension to educational work carried out in schools across the academic year, Neighbourhood Policing Teams and mounted officers will join colleagues from the Child Sexual Exploitation Team to help make the park a safe space for everyone.

Police will also be supported by partners from the children’s charity Barnardo’s, Brook Sexual Health Clinic, the Violence Reduction Partnership, the Creative Youth Partnership and Bristol City Council’s Social Services, all of whom will be sharing information about support that is available.

The aim is to help young people understand how exploitation, often by organised criminal groups, can start with a conversation, a cigarette, the sharing of alcohol or some ‘free’ drugs. Perpetrators are experts at grooming young people – some as young as 10 – and using their vulnerabilities to their advantage, offering gifts, friendships or even ‘relationships’ to draw them in. This can go on for weeks or months.

However, there is often a high cost to pay – in the form of sexual abuse (i.e. grooming the young person to perform sexual acts for the groomer or others), trafficking, coercion, harassment or forced labour.

Police will also be talking to visitors to the park, explaining what grooming can look like and asking them to be alert and report anything which may be suspicious.

Det Sgt Paul Newell, from the Child Sexual Exploitation Team, said: “Castle Park is just one of the areas we will be patrolling this summer and is part of our ongoing efforts to equip young people with the knowledge and support they may need to keep themselves safe. “Criminals are very experienced at placing themselves at the heart of where young people congregate and infiltrating groups and conversations. This is why we’re going to be watching out for any behaviour we think is putting young people at risk, as well as making sure young people know what to do and who to turn to if they find themselves in this type of situation. “We’ll also be talking to people in the park, some of whom are likely to visit it on a regular basis, explaining our presence and encouraging them to report anything that looks like exploitative behaviour. We can all play a part in looking out for young people and helping to keep them safe.”

Alongside the Castle Park initiative, officers forcewide are engaging with local businesses who are more likely to encounter victims of exploitation, such as hotels, licensed premises and taxi and private vehicle hire drivers. This involves delivering free awareness training and upskilling staff and drivers on how to recognise concerning activity on their premises or in their vehicles, and how to report their suspicions.

Throughout the year, Avon and Somerset Police’s dedicated child exploitation prevention officer has also been visiting hospitals, GP surgeries, primary and secondary schools, youth clubs and community groups to share important safety messaging far and wide – not just to children, but to parents, carers, family members, educators and community members.

Spotting the signs of child exploitation and reporting safety concerns

The charity NSPCC has shared guidance on spotting the signs of child sexual exploitation and grooming, which can sometimes be mistaken for “normal” teenage behaviour. Being informed and able to identify the signs will help protect the children in your care and wider community.

Police are urging the public to report child exploitation and safety concerns via 101. If the child is in immediate danger, call 999.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

If you would like child exploitation training for your organisation, community group or youth group within Avon and Somerset, send an email to cseprevention@avonandsomerset.police.uk.