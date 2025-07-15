Officers from Avon and Somerset Police carried out visits to high value jewellers and engaged with almost 1000 taxi and private vehicle hire drivers last week, raising awareness of a courier fraud which has contributed to costing victims across the UK – including in Bristol and Bath – more than £21 million over the past financial year.

Courier fraud occurs when a fraudster contacts victims by telephone purporting to be a trusted official such as a police officer, bank official or a fraud investigator, often using sophisticated technology to make the call seem genuine and verifiable.

Once trust is established, they will present a scenario – for example, that a jewellers or currency exchange is operating fraudulently – and say they require assistance to help secure evidence. Criminals are experts at making the request sound genuine and plausible and manipulating victims into believing they are aiding an investigation.

In one type of courier fraud, victims are being coerced into purchasing high-value gold and jewellery, often being instructed to visit jewellers via a cab then hand the goods over to criminal couriers posing as trusted officials.

Data from the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB), run by the City of London Police, reveals that 1,797 reports of courier fraud were received in the last financial year, with an average loss per victim of just over £12,000.

In Avon and Somerset, 37 courier fraud reports were received in this period, with an average loss per victim of over £16,000.

As part of a national operation, co-ordinated by The City of London Police (the national police lead for fraud), Avon and Somerset Police are working to raise awareness of the tactics and encourage suspicions to be reported, to disrupt and stop the criminals.

Fraud Protect Officer Claire Bounds said: “Courier fraud is a cruel crime, which sees fraudsters exploit people’s trust, often leaving them financially and emotionally devastated.

“We are urging jewellers to remain vigilant for red flags — such as nervous buyers making unusually large purchases under pressure or citing unknown third parties — and to report any suspicious transactions. We are also asking taxi and private hire drivers to be aware and report journeys that don’t look or feel right to us immediately.

“Our message to the public is to please remain vigilant against fraud, share prevention information and look out for people who may be vulnerable. Remember, staying cautious and taking time out to think can go a long way in protecting yourself. Take the time to verify information, seek advice from trusted sources, and never rush into making financial decisions under pressure.”

Police advise: