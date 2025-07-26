Four people charged with GBH offence after biker injured in Hartcliffe

Four teenagers have been charged in connection with an incident in south Bristol two months ago that left a biker injured.

We were called to Hareclive Road, in Hartcliffe, at about 5.30pm on Thursday 29 May after a teenager riding an off-road bike was seriously injured in a fail-to-stop collision with a car.

He required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

The following people are due to appear before magistrates in Bristol today (Saturday 26 July) having been charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, and handling stolen goods:

Harrison Dodds, 18 and from Hengrove.

Zak Goldsmith, 18 and from Knowle.

And two boys, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named publicly as they are juveniles.

Three other people were arrested in the days following the incident. One of them remains on conditional bail, but no further action will be taken against the other two.