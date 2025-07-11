Inspector attends National Police Bravery Awards 2025

A police inspector who has received a Medal of Bravery has attended the National Police Bravery Awards 2025.

Inspector James McKenna, known to his colleagues as Paddy, was in London yesterday (Thursday 10 July) for the ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, having been nominated earlier this year.

Insp McKenna, who is a Force Incident Manager within the Force Control room, was nominated after risking his live to save passengers of a serious collision on the M4 on 26 March last year.

Insp McKenna, received a Royal Humane Society Bronze Medal of Bravery for his actions in March last year, was off-duty when he saw a collision had just happened.

With traffic building up and emergency services not yet on the scene, Insp McKenna pulled up and jumped into action.

The collision had occurred between a car and a lorry, with the driver and front seat passenger of the car being able to escape. However, as he approached the car, he saw two backseat passengers trapped.

Insp McKenna jumped into action and was able to pull the two children from the car.

Despite the efforts of Insp McKenna, other officers and paramedics, the young boy sadly died.

The teenage girl was discharged from hospital a few days after the incident to recover at home.

Speaking about his nomination ahead of the ceremony this evening, Insp McKenna said: “The 26 March last year is a day I will never forget. Over my 24-year career, I have seen a lot, but when there is a child involved, it really knocked me and affected me. “I really want to recognise my colleagues who responded to this incident. We have all been deeply affected by what happened and they supported in trying to save the young boy. I was the first one on scene but there are others behind the scene and supporting with the wider investigation I want to recognise. “I am not ashamed to say that, before last year, I would have never considered seeking support for the trauma we see day-in, day-out. I would say I had become quite hardened to the job over my career, and would normally roll up my sleeves and soldier on, but having your own children and then seeing that – it hits harder than anything else. “I did seek support after what happened, and I did have to take some time away to consider, look back at what happened and seek support, and now that I have, I would urge others to never suffer in silence and do the same. “It sounds cliché but I am incredibly humbled and honoured to have been nominated and stand side-by-side with so many heroes and heroines. “We are trained to preserve life, so I don’t see this as being particularly brave, I just see this as doing my job and running towards the fire instead of away from it. “If this whole incident has taught me anything, and if anyone reading this either inside or outside policing reads this, I hope they take away one thing: The help is there and it is a service people should engage with.”

Chief Constable Sarah Crew said: “First and foremost, it would be remiss of me to not recognise the family at the heart of this. The loss of a child is a pain like no other and my deepest condolences and sympathies go to the young boy’s family.

“Inspector James McKenna’s actions on 26th March last year were nothing short of heroic and they exemplify the highest standards of some of our core values – to have courage and to care.

“Despite the serious and obvious risk to him, James demonstrated exceptional bravery and selflessness by entering a high-pressure, dangerous situation in order to rescue and strive to save the lives of two young children.

“His quick-thinking, unwavering determination, decisive action and incredible bravery makes him a very worthy candidate for this national award.

“This was a very traumatic situation and that has an impact on anyone faced with it. I could not be prouder of James and the journey he has been on since that day. He has been an advocate for our trauma-informed and support services and has since gone on to encourage his colleagues to seek that support when they need it.

“He is a credit to our service and his actions deserve the highest recognition.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody said: “Insp James McKenna displayed extraordinary courage and selflessness in the way he responded to the events that unfolded before him.

That he was off duty only emphasises his dedication and unwavering commitment to public safety.”

An investigation into the collision remains ongoing and the family are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer.