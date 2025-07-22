Lockleaze Community Cup brings football, fun and community spirit to Bristol

On Saturday 12 July, the sun shone on the eighth annual Lockleaze Community Cup which brought together local residents, schoolchildren, police officers and partners for a day of football, fun and community connection.

Jointly organised by Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol Rovers Community Trust, the free event featured a packed programme of fixtures, including the Primary Schools Cup, a community raffle, and a friendly match between the A&S Police XI and Bristol Rovers Community Trust team. Support also came from Bristol Rovers BTEC students, who helped run the schools tournament.

Off the pitch, there was plenty to enjoy, from police vehicle displays and face painting to giant games, Dr Bike, an inflatable goal and free cake for the community, donated by Costco. The Bristol North Neighbourhood Policing Team and Inclusion and Diversity Team were on hand to showcase a wide range of policing roles.

The event was supported by both Chief Constable Sarah Crew and Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody, who addressed the crowd and highlighted the value of sport and partnership in building safer, stronger communities.

PC Rick Woodland, who helped launch the first tournament in 2017, said: “This is genuinely the highlight of my working year. Bringing the community, partners and different police departments together to offer a fun-filled day is a joy to see. One standout moment for me was when a local resident asked if he could referee the Police vs Rovers game – it really shows how approachable we can be at events like this.”

Paul Walker, Inclusion and Diversity Officer, added: “As an Outreach Team we always enjoy engaging with our diverse communities at this event. It’s a great opportunity to showcase the variety of roles in policing – and we were thrilled to have two potential recruits express interest in applying on the day.”

Louis Howard, from Bristol Rovers Community Trust, said: “Another successful year of the Lockleaze Community Cup – a great opportunity to unite the local community, Bristol Rovers Community Trust, and Avon and Somerset Police for a day packed with fun.”

With growing support, generous community donations and continued teamwork behind the scenes, the Lockleaze Community Cup remains a leading example of neighbourhood policing in action.